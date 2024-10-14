Dawn Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $41.88 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $142,674.24 and approximately $41.88 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dawn Protocol (DAWN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dawn Protocol has a current supply of 76,588,156.82742885 with 74,464,266.09522189 in circulation. The last known price of Dawn Protocol is 0.0019295 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $42.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dawn.org.”

