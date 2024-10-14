Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Down 39.3% in September

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Daiichi Sankyo Stock Up 0.1 %

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.57. 49,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,404. Daiichi Sankyo has a 12 month low of $23.72 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.26.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Enhertu, a HER2 directed antibody drug conjugate; Turalio, a CSF-1R inhibitor; Vanflyta, a FLT3 inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-ITD acute myeloid leukemia; ferric carboxymaltose injection for treating anaemia; and Injectafer for the treatment for iron deficiency anaemia.

