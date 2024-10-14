DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $880.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $876.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $886.74.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $889.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $882.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $828.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $540.23 and a 1-year high of $923.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The retailer reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,630 shares in the company, valued at $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.99, for a total transaction of $2,844,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,983.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $4,260,493. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 99,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,474,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,253,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,248 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $510,353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 836,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $710,802,000 after buying an additional 620,341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51,747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 619,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 618,383 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,360,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,640,940,000 after acquiring an additional 485,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

