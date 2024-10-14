CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,138 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 61.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $220,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wynn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 19,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.89. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

