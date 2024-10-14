CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period.

Shares of GSEW opened at $78.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.74.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

