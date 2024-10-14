CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 97 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.13. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $80.94 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

