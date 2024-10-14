CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 912.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 801.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 891.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the period. JBR Co Financial Management Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 887.9% during the third quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1,109.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 773.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock valued at $50,646,622. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Broadcom Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $181.48 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
