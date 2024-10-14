CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 143.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 357.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $71.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.73. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.99 and a 1 year high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Bank of America boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

