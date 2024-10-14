CVA Family Office LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $95.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $108.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.16.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

