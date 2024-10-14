CVA Family Office LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance
BNDX opened at $49.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.