CVA Family Office LLC Has $139,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

