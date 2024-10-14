CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Shopify by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,982,000 after acquiring an additional 542,503 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

SHOP stock opened at $83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

