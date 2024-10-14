CVA Family Office LLC Buys 65 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 48,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,444 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $235.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.59.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, major shareholder Lyndal Greth sold 13,212,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $2,313,698,661.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,037,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,732,485.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.70 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.26.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $2.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

