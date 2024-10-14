CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,784 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,536,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.55.

Airbnb Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $134.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,818,511.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $89,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,818,511.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 562,496 shares of company stock worth $74,116,934 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

