crvUSD (CRVUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $61.67 Million

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 14th. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. crvUSD has a market cap of $61.67 million and $9.35 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00254977 BTC.

crvUSD Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 61,812,005 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 61,806,005.26016476. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99740236 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $8,443,877.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

