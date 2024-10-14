CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,962 shares of company stock worth $27,289,518. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.1 %

CRWD stock traded down $9.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $310.36. 2,264,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,231,452. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 591.06, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

