Cronos Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Cronos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Cronos has a market cap of $2.01 billion and approximately $4.47 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronos (CRO) is a cryptocurrency . Cronos has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 26,571,560,696 in circulation. The last known price of Cronos is 0.07698114 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $4,213,402.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cronos.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

