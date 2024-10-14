CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.10 and last traded at $46.31. 206,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,459,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.68.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,837,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,624 shares during the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,496,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,625,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,599,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,078,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.