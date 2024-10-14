CRH (LON:CRH) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7,052 ($92.29) and last traded at GBX 7,026 ($91.95), with a volume of 342816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,986 ($91.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,618.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,405.46. The firm has a market cap of £47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,954.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 2,896.94%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

