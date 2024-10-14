Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $157.70 million and $5.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

