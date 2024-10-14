Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Short Interest Update

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 88,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert J. Schmidt sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,160,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,134 shares in the company, valued at $670,282.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the third quarter worth $409,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the second quarter worth $275,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,920. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $692.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

