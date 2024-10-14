Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Couchbase
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.
Couchbase Stock Up 3.1 %
NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Couchbase
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.