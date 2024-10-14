Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Couchbase

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,536,504.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Couchbase news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $179,149.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,504.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,160. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,056 shares of company stock valued at $538,135. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Couchbase by 59.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Couchbase by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.