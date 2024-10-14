Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Acquired by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of CORZ opened at $13.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $13.29.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 279,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

