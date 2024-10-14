Contrasting Gold Royalty (GROY) and Its Peers

Gold Royalty (NYSE:GROY – Get Free Report) is one of 107 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Gold Royalty to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gold Royalty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gold Royalty Competitors 1089 3598 4346 116 2.38

Gold Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 165.70%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 21.26%. Given Gold Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gold Royalty is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

33.8% of Gold Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Royalty -381.76% -0.53% -0.40% Gold Royalty Competitors -38.70% 4.37% 3.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gold Royalty and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Royalty $3.05 million -$26.76 million -8.63 Gold Royalty Competitors $4.71 billion -$71.79 million -8.58

Gold Royalty’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Gold Royalty. Gold Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Gold Royalty has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Royalty’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gold Royalty rivals beat Gold Royalty on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors. Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

