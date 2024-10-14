Constitution Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Constitution Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.18. 389,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,286,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average is $108.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.