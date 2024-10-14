Constitution Capital LLC Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Constitution Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,350 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.42.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $275.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,277. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $277.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.17.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.