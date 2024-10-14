Constitution Capital LLC Buys 770 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.5% of Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 39,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 115.6% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 22.0% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Y. Kerr II sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $2,689,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,088 shares in the company, valued at $13,005,688.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $587,830.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,575.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,826 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $89.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $91.86. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average of $81.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Southern’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Southern from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

