Constitution Capital LLC Acquires 445 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.27. The company had a trading volume of 709,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,656,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $486.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

