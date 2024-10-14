Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Rise Advisors LLC

Rise Advisors LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.06.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $241.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.10 and its 200-day moving average is $252.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

