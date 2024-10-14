ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,054 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.12.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $109.90. 1,433,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,925,977. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

