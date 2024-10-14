Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $820.42 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market capitalization of $820.42 million and $52.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,053,507,249 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,507,997 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,053,288,609.56 with 4,528,288,592.68 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.16966533 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $33,845,588.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

