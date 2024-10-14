Conflux (CFX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $755.56 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 13th. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $755.56 million and approximately $29.74 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,533.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.34 or 0.00513878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00009759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00102860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.23 or 0.00241840 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00029466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00071472 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,053,231,828 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,228,957 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

