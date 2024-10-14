Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 3,235 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $60.24.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.