Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 2,593 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 215.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.