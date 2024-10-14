Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,977.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,557,220 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,036,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 958,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 371,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 558,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 272,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,646,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.2 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $36.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

