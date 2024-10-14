Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 4,194 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 571,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 41,748 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,297,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $44.43 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.79.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

