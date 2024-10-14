comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Short Interest Down 20.3% in September

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

comScore Stock Down 0.6 %

SCOR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.72. 6,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. comScore has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $20.97.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that comScore will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On comScore

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Featured Stories

