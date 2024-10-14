Computacenter (LON:CCC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,370 ($30.95) and last traded at GBX 2,428.36 ($31.71), with a volume of 426603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,420.35 ($31.61).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,300 ($43.09) to GBX 3,050 ($39.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Computacenter from GBX 3,900 ($50.93) to GBX 3,800 ($49.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Computacenter

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,618.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,561.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,677.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 23.30 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,733.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($35.35), for a total transaction of £42,499.90 ($55,497.39). In related news, insider Ros Rivaz sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,707 ($35.35), for a total value of £42,499.90 ($55,497.39). Also, insider Pauline Campbell bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,470 ($32.25) per share, with a total value of £219,830 ($287,059.28). Insiders own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

About Computacenter

(Get Free Report)

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company provides workplace solutions, including device as a service, collaboration management, endpoint management, and intelligent support experience; cloud services, application and Al platforms, custom applications, and business automation; infrastructure service, data center and edge platforms, relocation and migration, and operational resilience; and networking solutions and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.