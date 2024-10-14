CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPUY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $15.05 during mid-day trading on Monday. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73.

About CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

