CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Short Interest Up 20.9% in September

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Currently, 50.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 944,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $14.81. 1,264,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,320. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average of $8.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,066. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $259,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

