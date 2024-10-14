Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 6,500 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 400,120 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,943,000 after buying an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley upgraded Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.