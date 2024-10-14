Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,500 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in PTC were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of PTC by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,409.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.18.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $181.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.68. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.61 and a 52-week high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $518.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.04 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $858,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,237,855.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,433.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,714,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

