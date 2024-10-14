Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 1,000 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.19% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 22,934 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,706.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PBD opened at $13.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $116.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34.

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

