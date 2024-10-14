Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 364.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $428.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.93. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $429.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.