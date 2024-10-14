Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $68,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 29,151 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock opened at $380.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $363.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $256.01 and a fifty-two week high of $382.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

