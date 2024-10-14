Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $46,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 11,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,174,191.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $22,723,476.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.87.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.4 %

ACGL opened at $114.40 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $72.85 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.38.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

