Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $923,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,679,000 after buying an additional 648,198 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,073,000 after buying an additional 232,787 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,913,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,225,000 after buying an additional 132,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,091.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,012.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,746.46. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

