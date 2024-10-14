Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 4.0% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 709,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

