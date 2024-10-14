Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 145.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $341,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 146.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,449,000 after buying an additional 522,817 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 287.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 505,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,033,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,258,373,000 after buying an additional 309,592 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $355.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

