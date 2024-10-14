Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Trimmed by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel cut its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,314 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,835 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

